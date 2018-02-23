Communications Service Providers Learn to Leverage Smart Data for Unprecedented Vision, Knowledge, and Speed at MWC18

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of business assurance, a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions, today announced we will showcase our expanded service assurance, security and smart data analytics portfolio in our booth at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Spain the week of February 26, 2018. As service providers transition to software-centric networks, automation, and the cloud, they will require total visibility into physical, virtual and hybrid environments.

"With the digital transformation of the service providers' business, it is important that carriers have a comprehensive service assurance, analytics and security strategy," stated Bruce Kelley, senior vice president and chief technology officer, NETSCOUT. "NETSCOUT's end-to-end coverage and Smart Data technology puts us in a unique position to assist our service provider customers to cost-effectively transition their network into the cloud. Our carrier-grade solutions provide greater intelligence, allowing communications service providers (CSPs) to accelerate, transform, and innovate their network and their services with confidence."

NETSCOUT's industry leading service assurance platform has taken a disruptive pivot to a software-based, pervasive instrumentation model supporting the ongoing change in how CSPs operate their networks. NETSCOUT will have experts on-hand to discuss how leading service providers are deploying NETSCOUT's InfiniStreamNG as a software-based appliance as part of their NFV initiatives.

WHERE:

Hall 1, Stand 1D70

Fira de Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain

WHEN:

February 26 March 1, 2018

WHAT:

NETSCOUT will be demonstrating our award-winning, carrier-grade technology that provides:

True end-to-end service assurance monitoring

Real-time, actionable analytics

Security visibility for CSPs

For those looking to securely enable and embrace digital transformation and drive digital business outcomes, be sure to receive a hands-on demonstration from one of our product stations:

RADIO ACCESS: Product: TrueCall

SERVICE ASSURANCE: Product: nGeniusONE

SUBSCRIBER SESSION ANALYSIS: Product: nGenius Session Analysis

BIG DATA ANALYTICS: Product: nGenius Business Analytics

VIRTUALIZATION: Product: vSCOUT and vSTREAM

SECURITY: Product: NETSCOUT Arbor

WIFI and RF FIELD TOOLS: Product: AirMagnet, Air Check

OrbTV at Mobile World Congress

NETSCOUT has once again partnered with Light Reading to produce and distribute OrbTV from our booth #1D70 during this event. OrbTV brings together industry thought-leaders, executives, and visionaries. Interviews can be viewed on both the Light Reading website, as well as the NETSCOUT YouTube channel. These videos will cover a breadth of topics, trends, and news from Mobile World Congress.

Learn how to secure a smart future with ASI Smart Data. Visit NETSCOUT representatives in our booth and take part in the network revolution.

