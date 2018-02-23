Mobile World Congress -- Egis Technology Inc. (TWO:6462), a leading fingerprint sensor provider, will be presenting multiple biometrics innovations including the much anticipated under-display fingerprint and facial recognition solutions at MWC Barcelona 2018, taking place Feb. 26 to Mar. 1 at Fira Gran Via. Visitors to Egis' booth, Hall 1: 1C80, will have a firsthand experience of Egis' latest innovations.

Egis' under-display fingerprint solution, designed with unique optical mechanisms under an OLED display panel, provides state-of-the-art fingerprint authentication and verification performance. Eliminating the need for fingerprint sensor buttons, it supports the popular trend of all-screen display on mobile devices.

Egis will additionally showcase its facial recognition solution developed based on depth sensing technologies. It not only incorporates the latest advancement in biometrics but also enables compelling cost advantages.

As a pioneer of biometrics authentication, Egis develops cutting-edge technologies while endeavoring to introduce cost-effective solutions that benefit both users and partners. Join Egis at MWC to see these innovations in action.

About Egis Technology Inc.

As a leading provider of fingerprint biometrics, Egis Technology Inc. specializes in providing a total turnkey solution with superior sensor performance and software functionality. Its proprietary matching algorithm offers the best FAR/FRR performance in the market while providing maximum security and convenience. Egis' leading edge fingerprint technology is the ideal choice for implementation in mobile devices. As a board member of the FIDO Alliance, Egis aims to provide security and authentication for all in the online world. Egis is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan with branch office located in China, subsidiaries in Japan and USA. For more information, please visit www.egistec.com.

