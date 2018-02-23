MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/18 -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RLV)(OTCQB: RLLVF)(FRANKFURT: 6BX) (the "Company" or "Relevium"), is reporting on an operational update and areas of investment for financial Q2 2018 (October 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017).

Aurelio Useche, President and CEO of Relevium stated: "The integration, optimization and scale up of BioGanix since acquisition has gone as expected." Mr. Useche continued: "Operationally we expected a learning curve and expected to overcome all challenges. I think the Operations Team has overcome all challenges and the Company is poised to drive growth in the 2018 calendar year. The e-commerce landscape for nutraceuticals is under constant change and we have been quick on our feet to adapt and maintain sales velocity."

During the first six (6) months of operating BioGanix, the Company has focused on transitioning the business, accounts and assets. Following the successful transition which lasted until roughly November 1, 2017, the Company built up an internal Operations Team which subsequently set forth to optimize the business predominantly through conceptualization and deployment of the Mach 2.0 Marketing Engine. During this period, the Company did experience a temporary decrease in revenue.

Since October 1, 2017 the Company has invested over CAD $250,000 for building out the infrastructure and acquiring the talent necessary to drive future growth of the BioGanix brand. These investments in technology, people and commercial agreements will also be integral in allowing the Company to execute on the plethora of product and brand launches it has planned for the 2018 calendar year.

The Company expects to launch no less than three (3) new brands and over twenty (20) new products or SKUs in 2018. Launches will begin as soon as March 2018. The Company will provide further detail to this effect in a forthcoming news release.

Mr. Abis Hussain, Senior Marketing Officer of Relevium Technologies: "We are really excited to start launching products. The Company has yet to launch products that fully reflect our collective efforts. The products that we will bring to market this year will really show our ability to find and market exclusive products. Prior to this, everything being marketed was part of the classic line launched by the previous BioGanix team. We believe our true colors and grit are about to shine."

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a TSXV-listed company focused on growth through the acquisition of businesses, products and/or technologies with a focus on e-commerce in the growing health and wellness sector. Relevium Technologies Inc. also holds patented intellectual property for the use of static magnetic fields for application on wearable devices.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the timing and completion of the proposed acquisitions, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the assumptions that the Company will obtain stock exchange approval of the Offering, the proposed acquisition will occur as anticipated, that the Company will raise sufficient funds, and that the Company will obtain all requisite approvals of the acquisition. These forward- looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the proposed acquisitions may not occur as planned; the timing and receipt of requisite approvals and failure to raise sufficient funds under the Offering. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

