sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A1JJGH ISIN: GB00B4WQVY43 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
23.02.2018 | 15:14
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, February 23

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKeith Allaun
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePowerHouse Energy Group plc
b)LEI213800MY7XIYS2B5C163
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each


GB00B4WQVY43
b)Nature of the transactionShare purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
0.5095p2,000,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each
£10,190.00 total price
e)Date of the transaction23 February 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

© 2018 PR Newswire