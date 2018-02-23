POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, February 23
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Keith Allaun
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PowerHouse Energy Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800MY7XIYS2B5C163
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each
GB00B4WQVY43
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each
£10,190.00 total price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|23 February 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange