Global Satellite Remote Sensing Market, 2016-2018 & 2024 - Emergence of Small Satellites to Redefine Market Dynamics

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Satellite Remote Sensing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Satellite Remote Sensing in US$ Million. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 45 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Airbus Defence and Space (France)
- Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. (USA)
- Boeing Company (USA)
- ImageSat International N.V. (Israel)
- Maxar Technologies Ltd. (USA)
- Mitsubishi Electric Group (Japan)
- Orbital ATK (USA)
- Planet Labs, Inc. (USA)
- Satellite Imaging Corporation (SIC) (USA)
- Thales Group (France)
- UrtheCast (Canada)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Growing Emphasis on Earth Observation Drives Demand for Satellite Remote Sensing Services
Emergence of Small Satellites to Redefine Market Dynamics
Select Conventional Satellites Vs. Micro Satellites: A Comparative Analysis
Startups Take a Keen Interest in Satellite Constellations
Technology Advancements Fuel Market Growth
Advanced Satellites to Perform Daily Revisits
Positive Momentum in Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform for Market Growth
Market Outlook
2. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Leading Players
Market Leaders Sense Brewing Competition from New Breed of Micro Satellite Companies
Stiff Competition from Airborne Platforms Continue to Trouble Satellite Imagery Vendors
Market Witnesses Surge in M&A Activity
3. KEY END-USE SECTORS & APPLICATION TRENDS
High Resolution Satellite Imaging Enables in-depth Tapping of Data
Big Data Results in Demand for Advanced Software Solutions
Government Sector: The Core End-User of Satellite Remote Sensing Services
Private Sector Investments on Satellite Imagery Continue to Rise
Oil & Gas Sector Relies on Satellite Remote Sensing for Myriad Requirements
Satellite Remote Sensing Makes Steady Progress in the Mining Sector
Mineral Exploration Made Easy with Satellite Remote Sensing
Gold: A Widely Explored Mineral with Satellite Imagery
Utilities & Gas Distribution Agencies Prioritize Satellite Imagery for Pipeline Corridor Planning
Rising Focus on Insurance GIS in the Insurance Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth
Satellite Remote Sensing Emerges as a Viable Platform for Sustainable Agriculture
Satellite Platforms Come to Fore in Precision Farming
Satellite Remote Sensing Gains Precedence in Marine Applications
Ports & Shipping Companies Leverage Satellite Imagery for Maritime Monitoring
Satellite Remote Sensing for Effective Biodiversity Management Programs
Natural Resources Monitoring Made Convenient with Satellite Imagery
Advancements in Remote Sensing Technologies for Biodiversity Monitoring
Weather Monitoring & Forecasting: The Most Important Downstream Vertical for Satellite Remote Sensing
Satellite Platforms for Weather Monitoring & Forecasting: An Overview
Satellites Extend their Proficiency in Monitoring Synoptic Weather Systems
Satellites Easily Predict & Forecast Tropical Cyclones
Satellite Imagery Simplifies Flood Disaster Management
Quicker Earthquake Response through Satellite Imagery
Satellite Remote Sensing to Help Evade Famine Impact
Volcanic Zone Identification with Satellite Remote Sensing
4. REMOTE SENSING A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW
Remote Sensing: A Brief Introduction
Technology Platforms for Remote Sensing
Airborne Platforms
Spaceborne Platforms
Satellite Remote Sensing: An Overview
Types of Sensors for Satellite Remote Sensing
Optical Sensors
Microwave Sensors
Active Sensors
Passive Sensors
Infrared Sensors
Spatial Resolution in Satellite Imagery
Low Resolution
Low Resolution Platforms for Satellite Remote Sensing
Medium Resolution
Medium Resolution Platforms for Satellite Remote Sensing
High Resolution
High Resolution Platforms for Satellite Remote Sensing
Very High Resolution
Very High Resolution Platforms for Satellite Remote Sensing
Applications
Agricultural & Soil Studies
Natural Resources Monitoring & Conservation
Cartography
Geology & Mineral Resources Mapping
Meteorology & Oceanic Studies
Land Management & Development Programs
Rural & Urban Development
Disaster Management Support
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
FIMI to Acquire Major Stake in ImageSat Internation
MDA Acquires DigitalGlobe,
Oroco Resource Enters into Mineral Exploration Agreement with Auracle Geospatial Science
Planet Lab Acquires Terra Bella
Bird.i Signs Partnership Agreement with DigitalGlobe
Maxtech Enters into Agreement with Auracle Geospatial to Conduct Enhanced Remote Sensing Targeting Manganese in Brazil
Hera Systems Signs NRSAA with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Ames Research Center
Planet Labs to Acquire Geospatial Businesses of BlackBridge Corp
Planet Labs Secures Funding for Micro Satellites
DigitalGlobe Decommissions QuickBird II Satellite
Canadian Space Agency Joins ESA's Sentinel Programme
UrtheCast Unveils Full-color HD videos of the Planet Earth
UrtheCast to Deploy a Constellation of Satellites Equipped with Optical and SAR Payload
UrtheCast Inaugurates its Second Office Facility in Vancouver
UrtheCast Acquires Deimos
ESA Launches Sentinel-2A Satellite
UK Space Agency Teams Up with ESA
ISRO Secures Contract from Google to Launch Skybox Imaging Satellite
Australian CSIRO National Research Organisation Teams Up with ESA
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 45 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 49)
- The United States (12)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (13)
- France (3)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
- Middle East (3)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2bvxqw/global_satellite?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716