Global Satellite Remote Sensing Market, 2016-2018 & 2024 - Emergence of Small Satellites to Redefine Market Dynamics

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Satellite Remote Sensing in US$ Million. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 45 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Airbus Defence and Space ( France )

) Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. ( USA )

) Boeing Company ( USA )

) ImageSat International N.V. ( Israel )

) Maxar Technologies Ltd. ( USA )

) Mitsubishi Electric Group ( Japan )

) Orbital ATK ( USA )

) Planet Labs, Inc. ( USA )

) Satellite Imaging Corporation (SIC) ( USA )

) Thales Group ( France )

) UrtheCast ( Canada )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Growing Emphasis on Earth Observation Drives Demand for Satellite Remote Sensing Services

Emergence of Small Satellites to Redefine Market Dynamics

Select Conventional Satellites Vs. Micro Satellites: A Comparative Analysis

Startups Take a Keen Interest in Satellite Constellations

Technology Advancements Fuel Market Growth

Advanced Satellites to Perform Daily Revisits

Positive Momentum in Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform for Market Growth

Market Outlook



2. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Leading Players

Market Leaders Sense Brewing Competition from New Breed of Micro Satellite Companies

Stiff Competition from Airborne Platforms Continue to Trouble Satellite Imagery Vendors

Market Witnesses Surge in M&A Activity



3. KEY END-USE SECTORS & APPLICATION TRENDS

High Resolution Satellite Imaging Enables in-depth Tapping of Data

Big Data Results in Demand for Advanced Software Solutions

Government Sector: The Core End-User of Satellite Remote Sensing Services

Private Sector Investments on Satellite Imagery Continue to Rise

Oil & Gas Sector Relies on Satellite Remote Sensing for Myriad Requirements

Satellite Remote Sensing Makes Steady Progress in the Mining Sector

Mineral Exploration Made Easy with Satellite Remote Sensing

Gold: A Widely Explored Mineral with Satellite Imagery

Utilities & Gas Distribution Agencies Prioritize Satellite Imagery for Pipeline Corridor Planning

Rising Focus on Insurance GIS in the Insurance Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth

Satellite Remote Sensing Emerges as a Viable Platform for Sustainable Agriculture

Satellite Platforms Come to Fore in Precision Farming

Satellite Remote Sensing Gains Precedence in Marine Applications

Ports & Shipping Companies Leverage Satellite Imagery for Maritime Monitoring

Satellite Remote Sensing for Effective Biodiversity Management Programs

Natural Resources Monitoring Made Convenient with Satellite Imagery

Advancements in Remote Sensing Technologies for Biodiversity Monitoring

Weather Monitoring & Forecasting: The Most Important Downstream Vertical for Satellite Remote Sensing

Satellite Platforms for Weather Monitoring & Forecasting: An Overview

Satellites Extend their Proficiency in Monitoring Synoptic Weather Systems

Satellites Easily Predict & Forecast Tropical Cyclones

Satellite Imagery Simplifies Flood Disaster Management

Quicker Earthquake Response through Satellite Imagery

Satellite Remote Sensing to Help Evade Famine Impact

Volcanic Zone Identification with Satellite Remote Sensing



4. REMOTE SENSING A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW

Remote Sensing: A Brief Introduction

Technology Platforms for Remote Sensing

Airborne Platforms

Spaceborne Platforms

Satellite Remote Sensing: An Overview

Types of Sensors for Satellite Remote Sensing

Optical Sensors

Microwave Sensors

Active Sensors

Passive Sensors

Infrared Sensors

Spatial Resolution in Satellite Imagery

Low Resolution

Low Resolution Platforms for Satellite Remote Sensing

Medium Resolution

Medium Resolution Platforms for Satellite Remote Sensing

High Resolution

High Resolution Platforms for Satellite Remote Sensing

Very High Resolution

Very High Resolution Platforms for Satellite Remote Sensing

Applications

Agricultural & Soil Studies

Natural Resources Monitoring & Conservation

Cartography

Geology & Mineral Resources Mapping

Meteorology & Oceanic Studies

Land Management & Development Programs

Rural & Urban Development

Disaster Management Support



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

FIMI to Acquire Major Stake in ImageSat Internation

MDA Acquires DigitalGlobe,

Oroco Resource Enters into Mineral Exploration Agreement with Auracle Geospatial Science

Planet Lab Acquires Terra Bella

Bird.i Signs Partnership Agreement with DigitalGlobe

Maxtech Enters into Agreement with Auracle Geospatial to Conduct Enhanced Remote Sensing Targeting Manganese in Brazil

Hera Systems Signs NRSAA with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Ames Research Center

Planet Labs to Acquire Geospatial Businesses of BlackBridge Corp

Planet Labs Secures Funding for Micro Satellites

DigitalGlobe Decommissions QuickBird II Satellite

Canadian Space Agency Joins ESA's Sentinel Programme

UrtheCast Unveils Full-color HD videos of the Planet Earth

UrtheCast to Deploy a Constellation of Satellites Equipped with Optical and SAR Payload

UrtheCast Inaugurates its Second Office Facility in Vancouver

UrtheCast Acquires Deimos

ESA Launches Sentinel-2A Satellite

UK Space Agency Teams Up with ESA

ISRO Secures Contract from Google to Launch Skybox Imaging Satellite

Australian CSIRO National Research Organisation Teams Up with ESA



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 45 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 49)

The United States (12)

(12) Canada (4)

(4) Japan (4)

(4) Europe (13)

(13) France (3)

(3)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (3)

(3)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)

(Excluding Japan) (11) Middle East (3)

(3) Latin America (1)

(1) Africa (1)

