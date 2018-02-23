Driver Group's shares jumped 14.5% on Friday morning after the company reported stronger growth in the first four monyths of its financial year than it had been expecting. The professional services consultancy firm reported high activity and a "healthy pipeline" of potential assignments for conversion in the months ahead, indicating that the company is "likely to be comfortably ahead" of the board's previous expectations. This short update comes after December's report for the year ended 30 ...

