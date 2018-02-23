Markets in Asia finished higher on Friday as the US dollar edged up, with energy plays a standout as oil prices clung to their gains. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was ahead 0.72% at 21,892.78, as the yen clawed back some of its losses against the dollar, last strengthening 0.02% to JPY 106.73. Fresh data released during the day showed a 0.9% year-on-year rise in core consumer prices in Japan for January - just ahead of the 0.8% expected by the market. Among the big oil stocks in Tokyo, Inpex rose ...

