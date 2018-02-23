Snapchat lost around $1.3bn of its value overnight after Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian's sister for those not keeping up with the family, tweeted about the app. Reality star Jenner tweeted on Thursday to her legion of followers "Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore?". Although it may seem like an innocent tweet, the celebrity's influence, with 24.5m followers on Twitter and 104m on Instagram apparently caused Snapchat's shares to fall up to 7.2% at the Wall Street open, recovering a ...

