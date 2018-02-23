Xinhai Mining Research & Design Test Center Awarded CNAS Certification

YANTAI, China, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Mining Research & Design Test Center of Shandong Xinhai Mining Technology & Equipment Co., Ltd. obtained the approval of China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment, CNAS.

This demonstrates that Xinhai Mining Research & Design Test Center has:

Gained recognization by national and regional laboratory accreditation institutions that signed MRA with CNAS

Greatly enhanced market competitiveness and won the trust of government departments and the public

Participated in thebilateral and multilateral cooperation of international laboratories, eliminated technical barriers in international trade, and published tests results

Possessed the capacity of conducting calibration and testing services in accordance with relevant international accreditation criterion

Been recognized by international financial institutions for its budget and feasibility reports

China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment is the national accreditation agency thatis approved and authorized by Certification and Accreditation Administration of the People's Republic of China on the basis of Regulations of the People's Republic of China on Certification and Accreditation. The responsibility of this committee is to take charge of the authorization of certificate authority, laboratories and inspection agencies.

About Xinhai Mining Research & Design Test Center

Mining Research & Design Test Center of Shandong Xinhai Mining Technology & Equipment Co., Ltd. consists of a testing group, a sample processing group anda management group. Each group is equipped with sufficient professional technicians. The center is tasked with assuming the experimentation and analysis of internal samplesand making test reports according to the testing results.

The test center can complete 120 test projects each year, and the test reports reach 100% industry standard. So far, the test center has obtained 10 authorized invention patents. In addition, the published report "The Latest Research Achievements and Applications of Refractory Gold and Silver" has made outstanding contributions to Chinese mineral processing research field.

