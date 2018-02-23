New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "A New Breakthrough in Cannabinoid Drug Delivery," featuring PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCQB: PRVCF) (CSE: PREV) (FSE: 18H).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit: http://nnw.fm/MAut8

To read the original editorial, visit: http://nnw.fm/fgNH5

Last year PreveCeutical entered into a research and option agreement with the University of Queensland, Australia and UniQuest Pty Limited, the main commercialization company of the university, to develop a soluble gel to deliver cannabinoids directly to the brain via the nasal cavity. Terms of the research program, scheduled to start in March 2018, state that PreveCeutical will own all intellectual property developed under the program and will be granted an option to negotiate an exclusive worldwide license to UniQuest's background IP. Dr. Harry Parekh, chief research officer for PreveCeutical, will lead the Sol-gel cannabinoid project from his base at the University's School of Pharmacy. PreveCeutical Chairman and CEO, Stephen Van Deventer stated, "Nasal delivery of cannabinoids could potentially provide a safer and more reliable delivery platform with clinical benefits for pain, inflammation, seizures, and mental illness." PreveCeutical has already brought one product to market and is developing a diverse portfolio of research and development programs that address large market diseases. PreveCeutical Medical's first commercial product, CELLB9®, is an oral dilute solution infused with select peptides. PreveCeutical's highly respected research team is now using proprietary chemistry to generate Nature Identical™ peptides derived from natural compounds found only in Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom. PreveCeutical, and its Australian research commercialization partner UniQuest, are currently screening these peptides across some of the most aggressive diseases where there exists unmet clinical needs.

About PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. is a health sciences company that develops innovative preventive therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; a Sol-gel platform for nose to brain delivery of medical compounds including cannabinoids; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). PreveCeutical sells CELLB9®, an Immune System Booster. CELLB9 is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom. For more information visit www.PreveCeutical.com.

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio, a service of NetworkNewsWire (NNW), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we're watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com