Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2018) - Alliance Mining Corp. (TSXV: ALM) has received a drill permit for its upcoming drill program on its Packsack gold property. Alliance has an option to acquire 100% of the Red Rice Lake gold property, located in the centre of Bissett gold camp in Manitoba, Canada.

The Red Rice Lake gold property claims are located within the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in southeastern Manitoba. This belt forms part of the Uchi sub province that includes the Red Lake and Pickle Crow belts in Northwestern Ontario.

The Packsack property hosts several gold-bearing veins within a conjugate fracture set adjacent to the Red Rice shear zone. The structural control on veining at the Packsack property is similar to that at the True North Mine, 4 km northeast, operated by Klondex Mines Ltd.

Previous exploration on the Packsack property has been focused on the Big Dome Vein, with a shaft to 525 feet (160 metres) and 2,867 feet (874 metres) of drifting and crosscutting on 4 levels down to 500 feet (152 metres), all completed between 1936 and 1940.

Christopher Anderson, President and CEO, stated: "We are looking forward to receiving drill results from this promising gold property. This property has never been explored below the shaft that was sunk in the 1930's."

The company is anticipating its drill program will commence in the near future and will be releasing a more comprehensive description of drill targets and locations shortly.

Alliance is also pleased to announce that it has retained consulting geologist William C. Hood, P.Geo to supervise the Packsack drilling program and to assist with expanding Alliance's involvement in the Bissett gold camp. Mr. Hood has four decades of mineral exploration experience and has supervised multiple drill and exploration programs in the Bissett gold camp.

Alliance is actively seeking to expand its presence in the Bissett Gold camp through future property acquisitions and/or potential joint venture exploration partnerships with neighbouring companies.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.alliancemining.com, contact Christopher R. Anderson, President and CEO, at 604-488-3900 or email ir@alliancemining.com.

