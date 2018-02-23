Three Elemica Executives Named Supply Chain Pros to Know

Leading Clients on Their Digital Transformation Journey to Operational Excellence

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, (http://resources.elemica.com/information-at-work) the leading Digital Business Network (http://resources.elemica.com/information-at-work) for process manufacturing industries, announces that three company executives have been selected as 2018 Supply Chain Provider Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine.

Armand Castro, Vice President, Application Engineering; Mark Walsh, Vice President, Global Customer Support; and Steve Troncelliti, Vice President, Global Professional Services and IT Security are this year's honored Pros to Know from Elemica. They were chosen for helping clients resolve their most significant supply chain challenges through innovative digital transformation solutions and a next-generation digital platform that lowers working capital costs, streamlines operations and drives efficiencies.

"Supply chain executives want to increase their digital transformation efforts across their supply chains to gain intelligent visibility, which leads to greater efficiencies, less risk, and improved profits," said John Blyzinskyj, CEO of Elemica. "These three executives are leading clients on their digital transformation journey with Elemica solutions that promote reduced cost of operations, faster process execution, and automation of key business processes between trading partners. Congratulations go to these three well-deserved individuals for their contributions to clients' bottom line results."

"Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know recipients. The Pros to Know is a listing of exceptional corporate executives at manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises who are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies' supply chains for the significant challenges in the year ahead," says John Yuva, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "We commend this year's recipients for their achievements in supply chain and for paving the way for the next generation of exceptional supply chain leaders. This year's recipients embody the commitment to transformative supply chain tools and processes, earning these individuals a rightful place in this year's Pros to Know listing." The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives that leverage innovative solutions and services to drive supply chains for a competitive advantage. This year's list includes the 2018 Provider Pros to Know-individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia, who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet these challenges-and Practitioner Pros, who do the same within their own companies.

Elemica (http://resources.elemica.com/information-at-work) is the leading Digital Business Network for the process industries. Elemica transforms supply chains by replacing manual and complex approaches with efficient and reliable ones. Launched in 2000, customers like BASF, BP, Continental, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, LANXESS, Michelin, Shell, Solvay, Sumitomo Chemical, Wacker and more process nearly $400B in commerce value annually on the network. Elemica drives bottom line results by promoting reduced cost of operations, faster process execution, automation of key business processes, removal of transactional barriers, and seamless information flow between trading partners. For more information, visit www.elemica.com. (http://resources.elemica.com/information-at-work) About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com (http://www.sdcexec.com/). For More Information, Contact:

