

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE Transportation said that it signed a $1 billion framework agreement in Ukraine, marking a major milestone in the country's efforts to modernize its transportation infrastructure and strengthen its position as a key European rail hub and trade corridor.



The agreement includes the supply of 30 GE Evolution Series freight locomotives to Ukrainian Railways, as well as additional locomotive kits over 10 years, the rehabilitation of locomotives in the railway's legacy fleet, and long-term maintenance services.



Locomotive production is planned to commence in the U.S. in early 2018, with the first deliveries slated for this fall. In addition, certain work will be localized in Ukraine to further bolster job creation and economic development in the country.



