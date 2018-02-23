Invitation to Clavister's Capital Markets Day 2018

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Clavister (CLAV: NASDAQ), a leader in high-performance network security solutions, invites analysts, investors and the media to a Capital Markets Day scheduled for March 22, 2018.

The Capital Markets Day will provide an update on Clavister's strategy and business performance. The day will include current and future customer and industry segment use cases to showcase the execution of Clavister's business model and path to profitable growth.

At the Capital Markets Day participants have the opportunity to connect with the Clavister leadership and join Q&A discussions with senior members of the executive team.

The presentations will be led by President and CEO John Vestberg, CFO Håkan Mattisson and Chief Strategy Officer Przemek Sienkiewicz, accompanied by Chairman of the Board Viktor Kovacs as well as relevant members of the executive management team. The presentations will be held in English.

Participants are welcome from 08:00 CET and the event will start at 08:30 CET. A detailed agenda and information about the venue for the event will be published ahead of the event.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Håkan Mattisson, CFO for Clavister Group

+46-(0)-660-29-92-00

