Zurich - Balluun, a provider of B2B social commerce marketplaces, has strengthened its presence in the UK with the appointment of David Schindler as UK Director.

David Schindler started his career at Reed Business Publishing and was responsible for the UK region at Reed Exhibitions for 14 years. Following the creating of his own B2B show, he has worked as a consultant for various launches, conferences, awards and exhibitions in the real estate, healthcare and solar industries.

The UK offers major growth opportunities for Balluun

With hundreds of B2B and consumer shows across the UK, which use Balluun's technology to offer buyers and sellers an efficient online B2B trading platform around the clock and 365 days a year, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...