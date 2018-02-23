Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2018) - Bradstone Capital Corp. (CSE: BCA) ("Bradstone Capital" or the "Company") announces that Lucas Ewart will be joining the Company as its new Chief Executive Officer and as a Director. Lucas Ewart is has extensive experience in finance, senior management and corporate development of public and private companies. He has served as Chairman, CEO as well as Chief Restructuring Officer of numerous companies on an international scale having worked in Canada, USA, Australia, Mexico, and South East Asia (Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines and China). In addition he served as a Principal to GC-Global Capital Corp. for 10 years which specialized in securitized bridge loans.

Chris Carmichael, who has been with Bradstone Capital since February 2016, has resigned as CEO and Director. "The role I take with companies is to manage them through their restructuring, RTO or start-up phases," said Chris Carmichael. "It is now time for Lucas to drive the growth of Bradstone Capital and I wish him well on this venture."

"Bradstone Capital is well positioned in its niche market of providing equity and debt financings to micro-cap companies in North America. The Company plans to raise additional capital to service these companies," said Lucas Ewart. "Bradstone Capital thanks Chris for his time at the company and wishes him success with his future client companies."

Also, at the Company's shareholder meeting set for May 2, 2018, the Company will see approval to change its name to Bucephalus Capital Corp.

About Bradstone Capital Corp.

Bradstone Capital Corp. is a merchant bank which provides equity financing and bridge loan services to companies across many industries in Canada and the United States.

Contact:

Lucas Ewart, CEO

Tel: (647) 256-1994