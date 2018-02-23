The "Waste Management Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The G8 Waste Management industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

The G8 countries contributed $57,370.2 million in 2016 to the global waste management industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1% between 2012 and 2016. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $59,642.2 million in 2021, with a CAGR of 0.8% over the 2016-21 period.

Among the G8 nations, Japan is the leading country in the waste management industry, with market revenues of $17,663.0 million in 2016. This was followed by the US and Germany, with a value of $12,755.2 and $8,242.4 million, respectively.

Japan is expected to lead the waste management industry in the G8 nations with a value of $18,030.9 million in 2016, followed by the US and Germany with expected values of $13,977.3 and $8,383.1 million, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:

Group of Eight (G8) Waste Management Industry Outlook Waste Management in Canada Waste Management in France Waste Management in Germany Waste Management in Italy Waste Management in Japan Waste Management in Russia Waste Management in The United Kingdom Waste Management in The United States Macroeconomic indicators Company Profiles Leading Companies

