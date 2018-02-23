The "Waste Management Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The G8 Waste Management industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- The G8 countries contributed $57,370.2 million in 2016 to the global waste management industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1% between 2012 and 2016. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $59,642.2 million in 2021, with a CAGR of 0.8% over the 2016-21 period.
- Among the G8 nations, Japan is the leading country in the waste management industry, with market revenues of $17,663.0 million in 2016. This was followed by the US and Germany, with a value of $12,755.2 and $8,242.4 million, respectively.
- Japan is expected to lead the waste management industry in the G8 nations with a value of $18,030.9 million in 2016, followed by the US and Germany with expected values of $13,977.3 and $8,383.1 million, respectively.
Key Topics Covered:
- Group of Eight (G8) Waste Management
- Industry Outlook
- Waste Management in Canada
- Waste Management in France
- Waste Management in Germany
- Waste Management in Italy
- Waste Management in Japan
- Waste Management in Russia
- Waste Management in The United Kingdom
- Waste Management in The United States
- Macroeconomic indicators
- Company Profiles
- Leading Companies
