Bitcoin Seeks to Conquer Once Again in Asia's Payments Race as Adastra Marketing Director Amelie Arras Travels from Hong Kong to Singapore

LONDON, February 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Following the success of bitcoin last year in the Payments Race from Toronto to Las Vegas, organised by Money20/20 and Fintech Finance, Adastra's Marketing Director Amelie Arras looks to defend her crown, and become the first woman to cross Asia solely using cryptocurrency. She will be up against four other intrepid racers each using their own much more traditional payment methods.

With the recent crash in bitcoin price and rise in transaction fees, however, the story might be quite different this time around.

"My experience from the previous Payments Race showed me first hand that acceptance at a merchant level is not what I can rely on to win. Instead I will be using bitcoin for what it was originally designed for, a peer to peer currency. Using the power and enthusiasm of the crypto community, I am determined to win the race again," says Amelie Arras.

In a quest to best demonstrate the real-world challenges of everyday transactions, using nothing but bitcoin, Amelie's challenge is to purchase everything from food to travel to accommodation during the five-day race, beginning in Hong Kong on 10th March 2018.

"The Money20/20 Asia Payments Race is definitely the most challenging one yet, it will really test the racers to the limit. We'll get to really understand the real life benefits and issues of each payment method across multiple markets in Asia. Oh, and it will be insanely entertaining in the process, stay tuned for insight and fun in equal measures," says Pat Patel, Content Director of Money20/20 Europe & Asia

Amelie must complete a series of daring challenges on route to win points along the way; the person with the most number of points when they cross the finish line at Money20/20 Asia in Singapore is the winner.

With her bitcoin wallet and trusty video camera, her sponsor Coinfloor has ultimate faith that the bitcoin racer will win, or at least pass the finish line in time! "Coinfloor is delighted to be sponsoring Amelie's bid to retain her Payments Race champion title. We're excited to watch her engage with crypto enthusiasts across Asia as a Bitcoin Ambassador. Good luck Amelie," says Obi Nwosu, CEO of Coinfloor.

Amelie will be mentored by some great minds in payments including Teo Vincent, VP of OCBC Bank , Anson Zeall,CEO of Coinpip, and Leda Glyptis, CIO at QNB Group.

Follow the race and track Amelie's progress as she embarks on her second Bitcoin Challenge across Asia.

To follow the full payments race, visit the http://asia.money2020.com/payments-race

