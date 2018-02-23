

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A death row prisoner in Texas was spared from capital punishment at last-minute after Governor Greg Abbott commuted his death sentence.



Thomas Bartlett Whitaker will now serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.



Abbott issued a reprieve following a unanimous decision by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.



Whitaker was on death row for hiring a gunman to kill his family, but his father Kent Whitaker pleaded for his son's life.



Whitaker's mother and brother were killed by the gunman, but his father survived the attempt on his life.



In just over three years as Governor, Abbott allowed 30 executions, and it was for the first time that he was granting a commutation of a death sentence.



