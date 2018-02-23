MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/18 -- Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST or the Corporation") (CSE: DST) is pleased to provide an update on the construction of its first industrial scale arsenic vitrification plant (the "Plant").

The Plant is being built and assembled in Thetford Mines, Quebec, and will be shipped to a metals processing facility (the "Facility") where it will begin operations. During the operation period, the Plant will process flue dusts produced by the Facility. The Plant is expected to produce up to 8 tonnes per day of glass which will contain up to 20% arsenic.

Conceptual design of the plant has been completed and detailed engineering is being finalized. Purchase orders for major equipment have been issued and fabrication work of such equipment to be installed within the plant has begun. As per the overall schedule, the construction and commissioning of the Plant is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2018 with the operation period starting during the last quarter of 2018.

This project has been approved for funding from the Government of Canada, through the SD Tech Fund, of up to $1,250,000 (Please refer to press release dated January 24, 2018).

About Dundee Sustainable Technologies, a corporation controlled by Dundee Corporation

The Corporation is engaged in the development and commercialization of environment-friendly technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining industry. Through the development of patented, proprietary processes, DST extracts precious and base metals from mineralized material, concentrates and tailings, while stabilizing contaminants such as arsenic, which could not otherwise be extracted or stabilized with conventional processes because of metallurgical issues or environmental considerations.

DST has filed, published and was granted patents for these processes in numerous countries.

