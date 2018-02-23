MWC 2018: Faststream Technologies Lightening the way to Ambient Intelligence for Move Towards Intelligent Systems

BARCELONA, Spain and LOS ANGELES, February 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Faststream Technologies, a vanguard of technology solutions specializing in product and system engineering, Digital Transformation, IoT, Big Data, Security, and application development, announced its participation at Mobile World Congress 2018, which takes place from 26thFebruary to 1st March in Barcelona, Spain. Visit their booth at Hall 6 Stand 6I2.

In this session, their CEO Vinay Bansal, CTO Dr. Vinod Agrawal and VP Vinny Srinivasan will provide insights into how the best IoT services are succeeding and demonstrate demos and use cases. The key technologies on show will be IoT, ASIC, SoC, VLSI, Smart City, Smart Home, EV Charging solutions and a lot more. Discover with them how technologies and comprehensive portfolio will improve peoples' lives and create new possibilities for communities and businesses.

From population growth to rapid urbanization, communities are facing new challenges to maintaining high standards of livability, resiliency, and sustainability. Using innovative Internet of Things and machine-to-machine communication solutions, city executives can help improve efficiency and revolutionize cities to create a better quality of life for both work and play. See how their Smart Cities solutions can make a difference in one's world. Their comprehensive suite of smart city solutions ranges from traffic management, energy efficiency to e-governance, intelligent lighting systems, home and building efficiency systems and smart healthcare. Faststream Technologies provides different types of smart parking solutions - ZigBee Sensor-based, Ultrasonic sensor-based and Wi-Fi camera-based catering to street side parking, indoor parking and multi-level parking. They have also worked extensively on providing parking solutions based on e-Parking which involves developing and applying an innovative e-business application for parking optimization services. This can contribute to reduce parking problems or regulate parking activities and leads to increased revenues from parking operation.

Faststream technologies coordinate virtually with all the connected devices in one's home to create a personalized experience with solutions that maximize their comfort, convenience, entertainment and peace of mind. One can have their house respond to their schedule and needs without touching anything at all. Smart Home Solution range of services include control of lighting, HVAC, TV/home theatre, distributed audio, security & surveillance, motorized curtains and blinds, Home Appliances & Garden. They integrate these systems with a wireless network to give simple & complete control.

Faststream with its ASIC-SoC design solution delivers scalability and market expansion benefits to its clients, and enable them to add depth & breadth to their portfolio at a much lesser cost. They also provide value-added offerings including documentation services, reference designs and mechanicals for demos, etc. to enable customers to address the market better. They have expertise in maximizing chip performance and minimizing power. With their services one gets an extensive ecosystem of IP blocks and experience at each semiconductor technology node down to the latest 10nm FinFET and SOI technologies along with full turn-key solutions orchestrating manufacturing through an industry ecosystem.

Wearable technology is a hallmark of the Internet of Things and the most ubiquitous of its implementations to date. They develop the right app to enable connected devices effectively communicate between them and with the entire IoT system. Be it app strategy, design, or development, their Wearable IoT app development will help uncover new ways to leverage IoT devices. Third party applications are designed and developed to improve the performance of wearables. With dedicated Wearable IoT app developers for both iOS and Android platforms, they develop applications that seamlessly connect with one's Centre of IoT operations (mobile device or TV). For security, they provide the advanced tools one needs to keep track of the security status of their Wearable IoT devices.

The future of mobility will be increasingly automated, electrified, and connected. Most of the buzz centered on the connected, automated, and electrified vehicle. Automobile integration is being touted as the next great frontier in consumer electronics. In today's young urban circles especially, there is considerably more interest in connected services than there is in raw horse power. They have worked on IoT enabled app for EV owner to trace EV charging station location, occupancy, real-time billing, and will illustrate the cost saving and will enable bi-directional power flow, and additionally will provide information about use of renewable resources and carbon footprint.

For farmers, the Internet of Things has come up with many productive ways to cultivate soil and raise livestock. By tying together different sensors, connected devices, and farming facilities, they streamline the development of smart farming systems. Their services are perfectly applicable for single-purpose smart farming products - such as smart metering devices, livestock trackers, or failure prediction systems - as well as for multi-device solutions, among which are resource mapping and farming produce analytics solutions.

