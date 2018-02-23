E-OrthoShape is now available for the fast and affordable production of models on which thermoformed clear aligners can be created

E-Ortholign also will be revealed for the direct 3D printing of a first retaining aligner

EnvisionTEC's premium E-Model Light will remain in the company's materials portfolio as the most versatile, accurate dental and orthodontic modeling material available in 3D printing

EnvisionTEC, the global leader in high-accuracy dental 3D printers and materials, today launches an affordable new material for 3D printing orthodontic models on which to create clear thermoformed aligners.

EnvisionTEC is launching two new orthodontic materials at LMT Lab Day Chicago 2018. E-OrthoShape is an affordable material to produce models on which clear thermoformed aligners can be created. E-Ortholign is a new material for the direct 3D printing of clear thermoformed aligners. (Photo: Business Wire)

Samples of E-OrthoShape will be on display at LMT Lab Day Chicago 2018, where dental lab owners, managers, technicians and clinicians from more than 40 countries will gather to look at the latest technology for dental manufacturing.

EnvisionTEC also will be showcasing a breakthrough new material, E-Ortholign, for the direct 3D printing of what is known in orthodontics as a "first aligner." The new material, which meets the biocompatibility, stability, flexion and strength requirements for a first aligner, is progressing through regulatory approval processes.

With more than 12 resins that can now be used for dental models, castables, appliances and restorations, EnvisionTEC currently offers the dental industry's leading portfolio of materials. Seven of EnvisionTEC's dental material offerings are also FDA approved.

All of EnvisionTEC's dental materials can be processed on the company's powerful and flexible DLP machines, such as the Vida and Micro desktop 3D printers.

Details on New Materials

Priced at $175 per kilogram, E-OrthoShape is a grey ABS-like material that prints in 100 micron layers. It is recommended for the affordable volume production of models on which to produce clear thermoformed aligners. E-OrthoShape can be printed on any of EnvisionTEC's DLP machines.

E-Ortholign, meanwhile, meets the needs of a first aligner a device that is used after an orthodontist removes a patient's brackets to hold teeth in place, before the treatment is completed with a series of thermoformed aligners.

With an EnvisionTEC 3D printer, a first aligner can easily be created in an office or lab after an impression or scan is taken of a patient's teeth following the bracket removal. The tray can be created while a patient waits and before standard thermoformed aligners are manufactured, a process that takes design and manufacturing time.

E-Model Light Remains Premium Offering

EnvisionTEC will continue to offer its premium and highly popular E-Model Light material, which can be printed in 50 micron layers. Unlike E-Ortholign, E-Model Light can be used for the production of high-accuracy dental and orthodontic models that can be used for:

Soldering appliances,

Salt and Pepper acrylic techniques,

Restorative work, including models with removable dies, and

Thermoformed aligner production

E-Model Light can be printed on the company's DLP and production 3SP machines. EnvisionTEC will also continue to offer E-Denstone and E-Appliance for customers who prefer those materials.

EnvisionTEC's premium 3D printers and materials will be on display at LMT Lab Day Chicago 2018 in booths A-43, B-42. EnvisionTEC also will be hosting educational sessions in the Hyatt Regency Chicago's Roosevelt Room from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

About EnvisionTEC

EnvisionTEC is a leading global provider of professional-grade 3D printing solutions. Founded in 2002 with its pioneering commercial DLP printing technology, EnvisionTEC now sells more than 40 printer configurations based on six distinct technologies that build objects from digital design files. The company's premium 3D printers serve a variety of medical, professional and industrial markets, and are valued for precision, surface quality, functionality and speed. EnvisionTEC's intellectual property includes more than 140 pending and granted patents. Learn more at EnvisionTEC.com.

