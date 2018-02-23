

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The share of black Americans who have completed high school is at the highest level on record, Pew Research Center studies based on the U.S. Census Bureau shows.



In 2017, 87 percent of blacks ages 25 and older had a high school diploma or equivalent, PEW said in a report.



More than 40 million blacks live in the United States, making up around 13 percent of the nation's population, according to 2016 Census Bureau estimates.



The black immigrant population has increased fivefold since 1980, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of census data.



