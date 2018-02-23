FTSE 250 residential developer Crest Nicholson said on Friday that its development agreement with Waverley Borough Council to deliver the £115m Brightwells regeneration of Farnham Town Centre is now unconditional. It said the development - which comprises a new £40m retail and leisure hub, anchored by Marks and Spencer and Reel Cinemas, with 239 new apartments clustered around a new town square - will "transform and revitalise" a much under-utilised part of the historic town of Farnham. It ...

