The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 28 February 2018.



ISIN LU1735613934 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Name Sparinvest SICAV Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield EUR R ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Name, abbr. Sparinv SICAV Val Bo Glo Eth HY EUR R ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Order Book ID 150191 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name SSIVBGEHYEURR ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Currency EUR ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Trade Currency EUR ------------------------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN LU1735614155 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Name Sparinvest SICAV Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield DKK R ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Name, abbr. Sparinv SICAV Val Bo Glo Eth HY DKK R ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Order Book ID 150197 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name SSIVBGEHYDKKR ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN LU1735614239 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name Sparinvest SICAV Value Bonds - Emerging Markets Corporates EUR R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name, abbr. Sparinv SICAV Emerging Mark Corp EUR R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 150198 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name SSIEMCEURR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency EUR --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=665484