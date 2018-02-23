Octo will participate alongside SAS to provide full demonstrations of Octo's IOT-enabled Next Generation Platform at the SAS booth

Octo Telematics (Octo), the number one global provider of telematics for the auto insurance industry, has announced that it will be attending the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. MWC will be held from 26th February to 1st March 2018 in Barcelona.

Octo will be present at the booth being hosted by SAS, the global leader in analytics. SAS and Octo partnered on the development of Octo's Next Generation Platform (NGP), its unique IOT insurance platform. Built on best-in-industry telematics software, the NGP provides seamless integration of any API and a fully-modular insurance telematics structure.

A key foundational component of the NGP is its ability to deliver multi-dimensional analytics and real-time data services. Octo and SAS have delivered new risk scoring services, leveraging the large volume of driving behavior data gathered by Octo, as well as external data to transform insurance business processes. The NGP transforms big data analytics into actionable, flexible intelligence and risk analysis for all insurance verticals, starting with automotive. The partnership leverages Octo's big data and IT infrastructure, as well as SAS' advanced analytics to drive and support the digital transformation of new IOT services that meet the growing demand to deliver new customer experiences for policyholders.

The NGP was also developed with support from Salesforce, Software AG and SAP, as well as consulting firms Deloitte and Capgemini. It represents an ecosystem of companies that is directly connected to insurers. In addition to the core telematics services provided by Octo, companies accessing the platform will be able to benefit from a range of products and offerings available from third-parties. These offerings are designed to improve the insurance and UBI experience for consumers and insurers. This includes companies such as Whoosnap, whose Insoore product allows insurers to request community-sourced photographs of accident sites and incidents, reducing the costs of claim investigation. The NGP also provides analytics and integration of data from the growing number of connected cars, and is at the cutting-edge of connected and IOT-ready insurance.

Jonathan Hewett, Chief Marketing Officer, Octo Telematics said: "We're pleased to be participating with SAS at MWC and to further demonstrate the capabilities of the NGP. The platform was designed with the support and expertise of some of the world's leading analytics and data companies and represents a strong push for the insurance industry to continue its digitalization and take advantage of the great steps being made in AI and big data analytics. The NGP is designed to support companies of all sizes and we're looking forward to demonstrating its full capabilities to both existing and new, potential clients."

In addition to demonstrating the NGP, Octo experts will also be presenting on transforming auto insurance through behavioral, contextual and driving analytics at the booth on all days of the conference.

The SAS booth can be found in Hall 6, Booth 6F61. To arrange meetings with Octo staff during MWC, please contact: marketing@octotelematics.com.

About Octo Telematics

Octo is the number 1 global provider of telematics and data analytics solutions for the auto insurance industry. Founded in 2002, Octo is one of the pioneers of the insurance telematics industry. Today, Octo is the largest and most experienced insurance telematics company in the world, transforming auto insurance through behavioural, contextual and driving analytics for more than 100 insurance partners.

Octo has more than 5.4 million connected users and the largest global database of telematics data, with over 186 billion miles of driving data collected and 438,000 crashes and insurance events analyzed (as of 31 December 2017).

Octo applies proprietary algorithms to this market-leading database to deliver powerful new insights into driver risk, informing solutions that benefit both auto insurance companies and policyholders.

The company is headquartered in London, with offices in Boston, Rome, Stuttgart, Madrid, and Sao Paulo. http://www.octotelematics.com/

