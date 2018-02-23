Galileo Resources increased its stake in Zambia's Star Zinc project on Friday and has seen its share prices climb over 5% in response. Star Zinc is a willemite zinc silicate project located 20km northeast of Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, which produces good concentrate grades arising from an unusually high zinc ore input grade. Recent updates have identified readings of up to 52% zinc in core at the site according to Galileo. Galileo now holds an 85% aggregate interest in Star Zinc, realised by ...

