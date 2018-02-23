Online property marketing platform operator OnTheMarket announced on Friday that, in line with the five-year agreement announced in November, the estate agency firm Chancellors Estates is now advertising its UK residential sales and lettings properties at OnTheMarket.com. The AIM-traded firm said the agreement was conditional on its admission to the AIM market. Under the agreement, Chancellors Estates also agreed to actively promote the OnTheMarket.com portal brand with digital and branch-based ...

