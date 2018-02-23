Netflix's high-yield bonds moved ahead on Thursday evening, after S&P Global Ratings revised its outlook on the Californian firm's credit, saying that a stronger-than-expected operating performance in 2017 had forced it to take another look. S&P said Netflix would "continue to demonstrate significant strength as the leading streaming video on demand (SVOD) service despite increasing competition," as the investment bank revised its outlook on the group's debt rating to 'positive' from 'stable' ...

