

Downing One VCT plc LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86 23 February 2018 Issue of Equity (DRIS)



The Company announces that, on 23 February 2018, it allotted 395,265 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in respect of Shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in respect of the dividend of 3.0p per Ordinary Share paid on 23 February 2018.



The shares were issued at 86.3p per share (being the unaudited net asset value as at 31 December 2017 of 89.3p per share adjusted for the dividend).



These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.



Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made at the earliest practicable opportunity.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Downing ONE VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



BFRSVQ4R53



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX