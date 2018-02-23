Fastbase Inc.: Gartner Partnership Strengthens Fastbase, Inc.'s Position as a Global Player in Web Analytics and Lead Generation

Gartner Inc. and Fastbase, Inc. have entered into an agreement where Gartner Inc. will support Fastbase Inc.'s mission to become a global player in the field of web analytics, lead generation, and lead management. Within only 18 months, Fastbase Inc. has attracted more than 780,000 companies with its web analytics tools that convey essential insights about website visitors and depict new business leads. The analytics software helps businesses to stay ahead in any competitive environment, providing a significant indication of the sales force and marketing efficiency.

Gartner believes Fastbase, Inc.'s success reflects the trend that data and analytics are becoming mainstream. Philip Grip Blomberg, Senior Account Executive at Gartner Inc. emphasizes "We are pleased to be a part of this success and to assist Fastbase Inc. to become a leading player in the big data industry, and to help build new analytics products for the next generation."

According to the latest forecast from Gartner, Inc., the market for business intelligence and web analytics is forecast to grow to $22.8 billion by the end of 2020.

"Fastbase Inc. is preparing its IPO on the London Stock Exchange by June this year and Gartner is certainly the right advisory partner in this process," says Rasmus Refer, CEO of Fastbase, Inc.

Ted Friedman, Vice President and distinguished analyst at Gartner, cites three key trends that will drive this profound change in the use of data and analytics:

· Data and analytics will drive modern business operations, and not simply reflect their performance.

· Organizations will take a holistic approach to data and analytics. Businesses will create end-to-end architectures that will allow for data management and analytics from the core to the edge of the organization.

· Executives will make data and analytics part of the business strategy, which will allow data and analytics professionals to assume new roles and create business growth.

