Shares in seismic data provider SeaBird skyrocketed on Friday after the firm announced that revenues in the three months leading to 31 December had come in at more than twice those recorded during the previous quarter. SeaBird saw sales move ahead 59% year-on-year, and 106% relative to the third quarter of 2017, to $5.5m, which was entirely made up of contract revenues, themselves up 112% on the same quarter in 2016. SeaBird posted an LBITDA of $2.1m in the fourth quarter, slightly higher than ...

