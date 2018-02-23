Baron Oil announced the resignation of William 'Bill' Colvin as its chairman and a director of the company on Friday, with effect from 28 February. The AIM-traded firm said Dr Malcolm Butler would assume the duties of chairman in addition to his role as chief executive. Geoff Barnes, finance director, had agreed to defer his impending retirement and remain in his position until the board was "more fully constituted", and a suitably qualified finance professional was able to assume the role of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...