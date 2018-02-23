2017 ANNUAL REPORT PUBLICATION

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, February 23rd 2018 - The Kudelski Group has published its 2017 annual report on its website. The report is available under the following link:

(https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications: https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications)

PUBLICATION DU RAPPORT ANNUEL 2017

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Suisse, et Phoenix (AZ), USA, le 23 février 2018 - Le Groupe Kudelski a publié son rapport annuel 2017 sur son site Internet. Le rapport est disponible sous le lien suivant:

(https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications: https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications)

