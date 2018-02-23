

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session with a small loss and finished the overall trading week in the red. While investors remain in a cautious mood following the volatility earlier this month, some calm sees to have returned to the markets.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.21 percent Friday and finished at 8,948.19. The SMI ended the trading week with an overall loss of 0.4 percent. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.16 percent Friday and the Swiss Performance Index also lost 0.16 percent.



Reinsurer Swiss Re jumped 2.5 percent after saying it is carefully assessing the strategic and financial implications of an approach by Softbank about taking a minority stake.



Sika weakened by 0.7 percent. The construction chemicals company reported increased full year results, but investors were disappointed by the annual dividend.



Lonza was among the weakest performing stocks of the session, declining 1.9 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Novartis dropped 0.8 percent and Roche fell 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, Nestlé finished higher by 0.2 percent.



Credit Suisse surrendered 0.6 percent after Barclays reiterated its 'Underweight' rating on the stock. UBS also slid 0.1 percent.



