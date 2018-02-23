Vitamin Energy, LLC Announces New Product Launch: VitaminEnergy Shots

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2018 / Vitamin Energy, LLC, announces the launch of its revolutionary super-infused "VitaminEnergy™" shot that gives you a healthy surge of energy, contains 0 carbs, tastes great, and there's no sugar crash. VitaminEnergy™ represents a new dimension in the sports drink category by infusing this sugarless product with significant doses of Vitamins B & C as well as other immune boosting supplements. This great tasting formula has received accolades from many world-class athletes such as 3X boxing champion Nate Bower and Olympic Wrestling Coach Jonathan Johnson.

Professional and amateur athletes, including sports enthusiasts, provided data allowing VitaminEnergy™ to be formulated to meet specific needs and to overcome the deficiencies in other energy drinks that include high doses of sugar. VitaminEnergy™ has undergone rigorous testing with well-known athletic trainers and sports enthusiasts.

VitaminEnergy™, Healthy Energy On-The-Go.

