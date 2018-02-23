A deep freeze is forecast in the UK next week and as February segues into March there will be a blizzard of company results and a flurry of key macro data for China, Europe and the US. London-listed company news kicks off with AB Foods, Ascential, Bunzl and Hammerson on Monday. Tuesday includes Croda, Direct Line, Drax, Fresnillo, GKN, Meggitt, Persimmon, Standard Chartered and Virgin Money. The month ends with Admiral, Gocompare, Informa, ITV, St James' Place, Taylor Wimpey, Travis Perkins, UBM ...

