Gunsynd's half year results were released on Friday, showing that the company swung to an interim loss and failed to make a sales profit. The natural resources investor registered a £131,000 loss before tax during the first half of its 2018 financial year, compared to a £342,000 profit over the same period the previous year. Gunsynd's profits on available for sale assets swung from a profit of £487,000 to a loss of £25,000 over the same time period. The firm holds a net cash balance of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...