The latest market research report by Technavio on the global bidets marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global bidets market by product (floor-mounted bidets and wall-mounted bidets), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global bidets market, according to Technavio heavy industry researchers:

Increasing old age population worldwide: a major market driver

Smart bidets: emerging market trend

EMEA dominated the global bidets market with more than 39% share in 2017

The increasing old age population worldwide is one of the major factors driving the global bidets market. The elderly population finds extensive application for bidets as these fixtures prove to be a convenience for people who are unable to stand or sit for long hours in a shower. The elderly require assistance to maintain cleanliness and personal hygiene. This need is driving the demand for bathroom accessories such as bidets. Furthermore, the increasing cases of arthritis and other health concerns are triggering the demand for bidets. It is expected that the global old population will continue to increase during the forecast period. This factor will have a positive impact on the bidets market during the forecast period.

Smart bidets are the new age technology in the global bidets market. Smart bidets minimize the requirement of manual controls in a bidet, therefore improving the comfort level and convenience for a user. Smart bidets are a complete blend of personal hygiene, technology, and bathing habits. Smart bidets are designed in such a way that the bidet seat temperature automatically adjusts to the room temperature. This feature is very helpful for users living in cold countries.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research onconstruction, "In smart bidets, the temperature of water released during bidet usage is automatically adjusted as per the room temperature. Smart bidets also minimize the consumption of water during bidet usage. The smart sense technology of these bidets automatically releases the water before the process and switches off the water automatically after the process."

Global market opportunities

EMEA dominated the global bidets market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 39%. Most of the demand in the region originate from European countries such as the UK, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and France. It was followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. In the Americas, US is the only country with the highest adoption of bidets. In APAC, the bidets experience the highest demand from only Japan and Australia that have higher adoption rates than the US. Therefore, the market share of bidets in APAC is the least among the three regions.

