The latest market research report by Technavio on the global disaster relief logistics marketpredicts a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global disaster relief logistics market by services (relief and aid transportation and relief and aid logistics) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global disaster relief logistics market, according to Technavio transportation and logistics researchers:

Increased need for handling logistics operations by professional logistics companies: a major market driver

Increasing popularity of drones for disaster relief logistics: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global disaster relief logistics market with more than 39% share in 2017

Increased need for handling logistics operations by professional logistics companies is one of the major factors driving the global disaster relief logistics market. Companies that offer disaster relief logistics services have the necessary resources and expertise. Companies get a chance to improve their brand image and their impact on the society by helping the society at times of disaster and through responsible actions. Private sector companies provide expertise, technology, vehicles, and other necessary resources that assist NGOs, aid agencies, and governments to improve their supply chain management.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on logistics, "Logistics companies provide information and communication technology platforms, which help in rescue operations. Additionally, NGOs, aid agencies, and governments neither have the required qualified personnel nor have the infrastructure or necessary resources such as trucks to address problems in the supply chain such as the transportation and distribution of relief supplies that need to be carried out after a disaster."

Increasing popularity of drones for disaster relief logistics: emerging market trend

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) are aircraft, which do not have a pilot aboard. These UAVs are usually referred to as drones. These UAVs are controlled remotely by a drone pilot. The applications of drones have been expanding beyond military, and they are increasingly being used in other sectors such as logistics, particularly in disaster-affected areas.

These drones can reach out areas that are impossible to reach due to the route damage caused by disasters or any other reason. These drones are helpful in providing essential supplies such as medicines, food, water, and clothing to points where it is not possible to reach out immediately. Furthermore, drones are presently being used to assess the situation after the disaster, evaluate the damage, and identify the areas that require immediate attention or supplies.

Global market opportunities

The disaster relief logistics market in the Americas held more than 39% of the market share in 2017 and the market in this region is expected to witness steady growth through 2022. The market share is increasing in the US because it is one of the developed economies of the world. At times of emergency in neighboring countries as well as within the country, relief supplies are mostly delivered through cargo aircraft. Most of the cities in the US have airports. This makes it possible to send relief by cargo aircraft. But sending relief supplies by cargo aircraft is costly in comparison to that by ships.

