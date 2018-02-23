The "Europe Forensic Technology Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Forensic Technology Market would witness market growth of 13.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 2023)

Forensic technology has grown into a major tool in the court of law. It is used with an objective to investigate crime. Increasing crime rates and growing need to solve finesse crimes using advanced technologies are the factors that would drive the growth of the global forensic technologies market. Additionally, government initiatives in the form of funding to support forensic research would further add to the growth of the market. However, questionable accuracy of the results through the use of these technologies would limit the market growth.

Other factor that is contributing to the market growth is increasing investments by various public and private organizations for forensic research. For instance, the Debbie Smith DNA Backlog Grant Program provides funds to local as well as state governments to reduce the backlog of untested and unanalyzed DNA evidences. The purposes served by this grant are analyzing biological samples that fall under applicable legal authority, enhancing the capacity of the state and local laboratories to conduct DNA analysis, and ensure streamlined analysis.

Key companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, General Electric (GE), Agilent Technologies, Forensic Pathways, Eurofins Scientific, LGC Limited, Spex Forensics, Inc, Neogen Corporation, Nms Labs, Inc., and IDEMIA.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Forensic Technology Market

Chapter 4. Europe Forensic Technology Market by Product

Chapter 5. Europe Forensic Technology Market by Country

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific

General Electric (GE)

Agilent Technologies

Forensic Pathways

Eurofins Scientific

LGC Limited

SPEX Forensics, Inc.

Neogen Corporation

NMS Labs, Inc.

IDEMIA

