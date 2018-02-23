The global female contraceptive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180223005703/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global female contraceptive market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global female contraceptive market by product (female contraceptive devices and female contraceptive drugs). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: increasing adoption of innovative marketing strategies

Vendors have been making substantial investments in advertisements. This is a major factor that is driving the growth of the market. Leading contraceptive brands have increased their marketing expenditure to maintain their leading positions in the market. Many PR activities are conducted to increase the curiosity among women to experiment with female contraceptives such as birth control pills. The other marketing spending involves print advertisements, PR activities, and events that have garnered the attention of college-going students, lovers, and married couples. This is expected to increase the demand for birth control pills among users.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forhealth and wellness research, "Vendors can popularize their range of products through extensive marketing. Short-term video advertisements also increase the awareness regarding female contraceptives. They encourage users to have conversations about birth control with doctors, which attracts them toward brands. These initiatives increase the sales of birth control pills that will further drive the growth of the market."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: increase in use of female condoms

There has been an increase in the use of female condoms in the recent past. For instance, in the US, women are experimenting with female condoms. This is increasing the demand for such products in the country. The increase in the number of comprehensive female condom programs such as social marketing strategies to encourage behavior change, capacity building and training, and community outreach can help negotiate condom use and talk about sexuality. The implementation of effective family planning and HIV programs including female condoms to monitor and evaluate the success of programming strategies and increasing support for female condoms among decision makers is further promoting the growth of the market.

Market challenge: irregularities in sex education in developed countries

While the US classifies itself as a sexually liberated country, irregularities in imparting sex education are affecting sexual awareness among teenagers. This is reducing the demand for female contraceptives. If teenagers are not educated properly about the various aspects of sex, their consumption of female contraceptives will be limited. In the US, in multiple states, there is a norm of abstinence-only sex education. This is a form of sex education that promotes and teaches students to not have sex outside marriage.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180223005703/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com