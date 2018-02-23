Technavio market research analysts forecast the global industrial weighing machine market to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global industrial weighing machine market based on end-user (manufacturing, transportation and logistics, food and beverage, chemicals, and mining) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing demand for automated and digital weighing scales as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global industrial weighing machine market:

Increasing demand for automated and digital weighing scales

Accurate determination of weight is a major attribute for product and process quality control. Automation is becoming the backbone of operational cost reduction due to technological advances and increasing labor costs. The ability of automated machines to perform tasks faster than humans, with high precision and almost zero errors, has made automation the new trend in the market. As traditional weighing machines cannot measure weight precisely up to decimals, there was high demand for replacing old weighing machines with advanced new products. With the evolution of digital weighing machines, even the weights can be determined accurately up to decimal points, and the automation process has been made easy.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forengineering tools, "Automated weighing machines can be used in small or large-scale industries irrespective of the operation size. These automated systems will generate high profits by increasing the productivity, reducing product loss, more accurate measurement of ingredients, and optimizing product quantities. All these advantages attract manufacturers to switch to automated weighing systems."

Automated weighing machines are used for many applications such as simple weighing, quality control, and precise filling of raw materials or finished products. Simple weighing is not a complex task, but with the automation of simple weighing a lot of time and effort can be saved. For instance, in a manufacturing unit, certain raw materials should be added in specific amounts. This is done by using simple weighing methods. This involves time wastage and human efforts as it must be done repeatedly. But the machines can be programmed to set volumes of compounds with automation technologies. This requires less effort and saves time. Similarly, with the accurate measurement programmed to milligrams, the chances of error in the compound mixture can be avoided that leads to high product quality. Also, in processes such as precise filling, automated weighing machines play an important role.

Global industrial weighing machine market segmentation

Among the end-user segments, the manufacturing sector accounted for the highest market share with approximately 28% in 2017. It was followed by the transportation and logistics, food and beverage, chemical, and mining segments respectively.

The Americas accounted for the highest market share of more than 39% of the global industrial weighing machine market during 2017, and the region is expected to project steady growth during the forecast period. It was followed by APAC and EMEA respectively.

