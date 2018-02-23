Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Integrated Advertising Market Procurement Research Report' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the marketing industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of integrated advertising and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The demand for integrated advertising has increased across industries such as retail, financial services, and automobile," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, with the rapid increase in technological adoption and implementation of business analytics to arrive at critical decisions, service providers are employing tools to measure the overall integrated advertising campaign performance," added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Integrated Advertising Market:

De-coupling of production and creative services

Integration of digital and social media channels

Buyers are increasingly moving toward programmatic buying within integrated advertising services

De-coupling of production and creative services:

Buyers across the globe are increasingly engaging with local service providers that offer production services within integrated advertising. Working with local advertising service providers also enables the buyers to engage with localized agencies through lower billing rates. This ensures a reduction in procurement costs for buyers. Moreover, the buyers' production team can work closely with the production team of the localized agency, as it also helps them in decreasing procurement-related costs for buyers.

Integration of digital and social media channels:

Buyers of integrated advertising services have increasingly focused on the integration of social media and online channels within their integrated advertising campaigns. This offers increased visibility of buyers' products and also ensures high sales conversion opportunities. Moreover, it helps in optimizing sales conversion rate for buyers.

Buyers are increasingly moving toward programmatic buying within integrated advertising services:

Programmatic buying refers to the automatic purchase and sales of integrated advertising space in real time. Majority of the buyers in this market space are adopting programmatic buying techniques within the integrated advertising space. This is mainly because, in the long-term, the procurement costs for buyers may reduce, as programmatic buying solutions ensure the selection of the most effective integrated advertising channels.

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

