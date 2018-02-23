Technavio market research analysts forecast the global IoT analytics market to grow at a CAGR of more than 33% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180223005718/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global IoT analytics market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global IoT analytics market into the following end-users (manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and telecommunication and IT) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the need to improve business efficiency as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global IoT analytics market:

Need to improve business efficiency

The rise in the number of connected devices in industries has led to massive amounts of data generation. Businesses have understood that they can use this data to optimize costs, deliver better services, and boost revenue. They have sensed opportunities to change business models.

For instance, aviation engine manufacturers now provide an inclusive rental program for their equipment and servicing. The expectation is that the feedback from engine users would improve their design and reduce manufacturing and maintenance costs that gives them a significant competitive advantage. Companies are introducing automation and flexible production techniques in manufacturing to improve their productivity. Apart from this, predictive asset maintenance will assist companies in saving money on scheduled repairs, reduce maintenance costs, and eliminate breakdowns.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forIT professional services, "IoT analytics with a substantial amount of data leads to enhanced business productivity using several predictive mechanisms and risk-averting models. It aids companies in creating new growth opportunities and entirely new categories of products and services by reducing errors and failure rates. To implement these technologies in the industrial framework, there is an increasing need for establishing a seamless connect for efficient communication among machines, systems, and people. Therefore, IoT analytics has become a strategic priority for many industrial organizations."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global IoT analytics market segmentation

The manufacturing industry dominated the global IoT analyticsmarket in 2017, accounting for a share of approximately 27%. It is expected to continue to be a dominant market segment over the forecast period. The retail industry is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in terms of revenue generation because of the growth of the e-commerce industry and high analytics requirement in that industry due to stiff rivalry among the players in e-commerce. The end-user industries do not rely on the price of the service, but they need high accuracy and customization in analytics.

In 2017, the Americas accounted for almost 36% of the total market share. The dominance of the region is mainly because of the overall maturity as well as the growth of the industrial and private sector. The Americas was an early adopter of modern technologies across industries and is undergoing an explosion in IoT analytics with the advent of modern technology and integration of analytics devices in it. Additionally, the strong presence and penetration of the top vendors along with favorable compliance standards increases the overall market growth.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180223005718/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com