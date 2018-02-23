Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global smart glasses market for augmented reality for the period 2018-2022, which will provide the latest insights into this market.

Technavio's report on the smart glasses market for augmented reality includes a wide range of aspects that will prove crucial to the clients and provide them with actionable insights. The report also covers the performance of prominent drivers and challenges, current trends, market forecast, value chain analysis, and many more.

This updated research report on the global smart glasses market for augmented reality is a vital part of Technavio's human machine interface portfolio. Technavio covers a wide range of market research reports on human machine interface that includes different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include virtual reality cardboard, virtual reality in gaming, smart kitchen, and wearable electronics.

Smart glasses market for augmented reality: market at a glance

Smart glasses are devices which are fitted with a small display. They can also be used as conventional glasses. Smart glasses are a sleeker version of HMD. Although the functioning of smart glasses is like HMDs, they also have a see-through display and look like a pair of normal glasses. The adoption of smart glasses is expected to increase substantially among enterprises and individual consumers for various applications in healthcare, industrial use, and logistics, among others.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increasing vendor participation has been a major factor that is contributing to the growth of the market. The concept of crowdfunding is expected to proliferate the growth of the market further."

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Key sectors

Consumers

Enterprises

Key regions

APAC

EMEA

Americas

Other features

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Competitive landscape

And more

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's updated report will reassess the global smart glasses market for augmented reality by taking into consideration the latest trends and developments in the human machine interface sector. The objective is to assist clients to make a right business decision and obtain operational efficiency.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

