Upstream, who is leading the mobile internet revolution in high growth markets, providing 1.2 billion people with affordable and secure access to digital services, is attending Mobile World Congress for yet another year.

Company representatives, who will be at Hall 5, stand 5B20, will be meeting with prospective mobile network operators, partners and key analysts to highlight how operators can leverage their unique assets, to boost and create new revenue streams in the data era.

Smartphone penetration and internet connectivity via mobile are rising fast in emerging markets, with the next 3 billion nascent users coming online. Yet, the world is still not flat. In contrast to developed markets, the majority of the population remains unbanked and is on pre-paid credit plans, with consumers mostly using phone credit to pay for digital services on their mobile, as opposed to payment cards. In parallel, consumers in emerging markets are particularly exposed to online fraud, since up to 82% of online transactions can be fraudulent. Moreover, data is expensive relative to the income of most users, so many consumers frequently find themselves out of data and lacking the ability to top-up their pre-paid mobile credit.

Upstream will be outlining at the Congress how mobile operators can enhance the mobile internet user experience for their subscribers, whilst in parallel developing new revenue streams. Furthermore, Upstream will be sharing how protecting subscribers, so that they can access the internet and services via their mobile, securely, is vital to enabling the mobile internet revolution.

Guy Krief, CEO, Upstream, commented: "We are entering the next stage of the digital revolution, in which data lies at the heart. More consumers in high growth markets are now using mobile internet, but we continue to see that the world is not flat. Operators and brands must respond to this accordingly if they are going to truly enable and benefit from the data revolution."

"Mobile World Congress is an ideal forum for Upstream to drive greater awareness of how operators can open up new revenue streams and play a pivotal role in driving the mobile internet revolution in high growth markets around the world."

