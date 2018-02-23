Technavio's latest market research report on the global supercomputer marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180223005737/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global supercomputer market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global supercomputer market will grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period. The adoption of supercomputing systems by commercial customers is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Business houses, including automakers, chemical manufacturers, drug companies, aircraft manufacturers, oil companies, and energy producers, are increasingly looking to purchase such systems, thus increasing the scope of the global supercomputer market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing use of the cloud as one of the key emerging trends driving the global supercomputer market:

Growing use of the cloud

Supercomputing centers are increasingly using the cloud to manage workloads. At present, parallel applications that do not require very specific architecture are being run using the cloud. However, more sophisticated applications will likely be run on the cloud as time progresses. In keeping with this development, Cray struck a partnership with Microsoft. The partnership allows Cray access to Microsoft's Azure customer base, with the potential to provide better growth for the company. As of 2017, Cray is offering dedicated Cray XC and CS-Storm supercomputers inside the Azure platform, as a part of the partnership, allowing customers to run their HPC and AI applications alongside their other cloud workloads.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research, "The automotive, financial services, and life sciences sectors are expected to show an increased interest in using cloud services for supercomputers. Cray systems will be available for customer-specific provisioning in select Microsoft Azure data centers. Cray will contract directly with customers to provide support and maintenance. As supercomputer vendors look at alternatives to broaden their market reach, such collaborations are likely to increase in the market."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global supercomputer market segmentation

This market research report segments the global supercomputer market by end-user (government entities, scientific research and academic institutions, and commercial industries) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). Additionally, the report also provides an analysis of the market's growth based on the type of OS and processors.

In 2017, government entities led the market with a share of more than 45%. This segment receives investments from government organizations that use supercomputers for scientific research and maintaining national security. Government entities have sufficient funds available to develop or procure the fastest and biggest supercomputers.

APAC accounted for the largest installed base of supercomputers in 2017, accounting for a share of close to 46%. Chinese industries, backed by government funding, have an aggressive strategy to build their own supercomputing systems based on internally developed software and hardware components. Japanese industries, one-time market leaders, have their own plans to develop the world's first exascale supercomputer in collaboration with FUJITSU.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180223005737/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com