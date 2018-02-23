Technavio's latest market research report on the global surgical instruments market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global surgical instruments market will grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The increase in the volume of surgeries coupled with chronic diseases and older population is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Surgical careis very important to manage diverse healthcare conditions such as orthopedic, ENT, thoracic, and many other chronic diseases. With the increase in the volume of surgeries, the demand for surgical instruments is also increasing. Additionally, the prevalence of chronic diseases and obesity coupled with older population will also have a positive impact on the market growth. Delicate surgeries such as the spine, neuro, and cranial require complex advanced instruments with high precision and reliability.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing popularity of electrosurgical devices as one of the key emerging trends driving the global surgical instruments market:

Growing popularity of electrosurgical devices

Electrosurgical devices are the most common electric equipment that is used in the operating room. Electrosurgery is usually used in laparoscopic surgeries. Electrosurgery techniques are setting new medical standards, especially in minimally invasive techniques. Modern electrosurgery makes use of alternating current at RF levels. In this procedure, the patient is included in the circuit, and the current enters the patient's body. The electrical energy is converted to heat in the tissue, and they resist the flow of current from the electrodes. The electrosurgery procedure is used for cutting, desiccation, and fulguration. These effects are achieved depending on the electrode size, tissue conductivity, current density time, and current waveform.

The electrosurgical devices are usually used in hospitals to help prevent blood loss in hospital operating rooms or outpatient procedures. In bipolar electrosurgery, the active electrode and return electrode functions are performed at the surgery site. In case of monopolar electrosurgery, only the active electrode is placed at the surgical site.

"Electrosurgery is extensively used in gastroenterology, gynecology, pneumology, and urology surgery procedures. Increase in the volume of such surgeries has boosted the demand for electrosurgical devices. Vendors in this market are providing monopolar and bipolar electrosurgical instruments and advanced technologies that cater to the needs of the patients. The device is intended for both laparoscopic and open surgical procedures. Therefore, the growing technological advances in the field of electrosurgery increase the demand for novel devices and propel the market growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices

Global surgical instruments market segmentation

This market research report segments the global surgical instruments market into the following products (surgical sutures and stapling devices, handheld surgical devices, and electrosurgical devices), applications (general surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, bariatric surgeries, and gynecology surgeries), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The surgical sutures and stapling devices segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 50% of the market. Several factors contribute to the growth of the market including, the high prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in the volume of surgeries, and growing older population who are prone to orthopedic and other chronic diseases. Also, the increasing technological advances and improvements in design and handling of surgical instruments contribute to the growth of the market.

In 2017, the global surgical instruments market was dominated by the Americas that accounted for a share of approximately 47%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC. In the Americas, North America accounted for a substantial share due to factors such as an increase in the volume of surgeries, high incidence of chronic diseases, growing technological advances in healthcare facilities, availability of reimbursements, and the presence of key vendors in the region.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180223005766/en/

