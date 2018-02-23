Technavio's latest market research report on the global vibrating feeder market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global vibrating feeder market from 2018-2022.

According to Technavio analysts, the global vibrating feeder market will grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The augmented incorporation of automation technology in manufacturing is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Automation is used to increase the expected quality and elevate the demand for products due to the increasing globalization and growing population. One of the major benefits of process automation is increased productivity that drives the market growth for most businesses. This results in increased profits. This helps the businesses to become more focused on loss control and resource regulation. Regardless of the end consequence, improving the overall efficiency of the process is beneficial for all enterprises. When a manufacturing company incorporates automation to its production or fabrication of products, the competitive advantage is increased. Through automation, it will be able to reduce labor costs and increase productivity.

In this report, Technavio highlights technological developments as one of the key emerging trends driving the global vibrating feeder market:

Technological developments

Previously, a combination of mechanical and control devices was considered as a material handling system, which was used to convey objects or materials from the source to the destination confined within the boundaries of a manufacturing or distribution facility.

Over the years, the advent of numerous technological developments in the field of material handling revolutionized the entire process. The introduction of technologies such as manufacturing execution systems (MES) and warehouse management systems (WMS) have replaced traditional isolated connectivity systems of the material handling equipment by comprehensive interfaces. The warehouse control system (WCS) is a more advanced material handling control system, which provides a single interface between the higher-level software. These technologies are bringing about a new era of material handling equipment automation.

"The material handling industry is witnessing the increasing popularity of another major technological innovation, the voice recognition systems. Operators are becoming aware of the advantages of hands-free communication systems and are being trained in the same. This will lead to minimal operational errors and increased productivity levels. The operator directly communicates with the main computer using a headset. While receiving voice commands from the computer, the operators can use both the hands on the equipment, leading to a safer working environment," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on unit operations

Global vibrating feeder market segmentation

This market research report segments the global vibrating feedermarket into the following end-users (pharmaceutical, food processing, and chemical) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The pharmaceutical segment dominated the global vibrating feeder market, accounting for a share of more than 28%. It was followed by the food processing segment that held the second largest share in the market. The chemical segment held the third largest share in the market.

The Americas was the leading region for the global vibrating feeder market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 38%. It was followed by the EMEA and APAC regions respectively in terms of market share.



